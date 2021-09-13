Child endangerment charge follows toddler’s car crash death

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that they charged the 41-year-old Woodbridge man with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash occurred July 29. Police say the man was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car on Backlick Road in Springfield. Police say he crashed into a traffic pole when he drifted into the median at an intersection. The Town Car then struck two pickup trucks, including a head-on collision with a Ford F-350.

The child died in August. Police say Virginia law bars them from disclosing whether the child was related to the Woodbridge man, who was hospitalized for his injuries. His mugshot shows a large scar and stitches on his forehead.

The driver was arrested Thursday and is being held at the county jail without bond.