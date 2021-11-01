Your guide to voting in Virginia’s 2021 General Election

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians will be heading to the polls on November 2, although more than 1 million people across the Commonwealth have already voted, either by mail or in person.

It’d be hard to not realize that we Virginians are electing a governor this November, but that’s not all that’s on the ballot.

All three statewide offices - governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor - are on this year’s ballot, along with all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

While all 100 seats are up for grabs, not every seat is contested, meaning that some voters may only see one candidate running for a particular seat.

Depending on where you live, you may see other local offices or referendums on your ballot.

[Click here to for the most up-to-date results]

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It's easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections' website makes it easy to confirm.

DO I NEED ID?

Yes. If you're a registered voter who forgets to bring photo identification, you can cast a provisional ballot. You'll then have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board in order for your provisional ballot to be counted.

Click here to view all forms of acceptable ID in Virginia.

WHAT’S ON MY BALLOT?

10 News has gathered more than 100 sample ballots from across our region so you can see what you’ll be voting for.

More info: http://elections.virginia.gov/