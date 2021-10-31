Cloudy icon
54º
wsls logo

Politics

November 2, 2021 Virginia General Election results -- view here

View all election results here

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2021
Decision 2021
Decision 2021 (WSLS 10)

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 2, 2021, Virginia general election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on Nov. 2 and 3, and beyond.

You can scroll down this page, or use the picker below to find the race you’re interested in:

Here are the results pages:

Governor

Attorney General

Lieutenant Governor

Virginia House of Delegates race results

Referendums

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities

These county results pages offer specific results for the following Virginia counties and cities with locally-contested races:

  1. Alleghany County
  2. Amherst County
  3. Appomattox County
  4. Bland County
  5. Buena Vista
  6. Campbell County
  7. Carroll County
  8. Charlotte County
  9. Covington
  10. Craig County
  11. Danville
  12. Floyd County
  13. Franklin County
  14. Galax
  15. Giles County
  16. Grayson County
  17. Halifax County
  18. Henry County
  19. Montgomery County
  20. Nelson County
  21. Patrick County
  22. Pittsylvania County
  23. Roanoke
  24. Roanoke County
  25. Rockbridge County
  26. Salem
  27. Wythe County

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email