Virginia governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor 2021 election results

ROANOKE, Va. – Voters across Virginia will have three statewide offices on their ballots: governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Princess Blanding (LP), Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next governor.

Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Jayson Miyares (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next attorney general.

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Governor In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the governor’s race.

Attorney General In 2017, Mark Herring received 1,385,390 votes while John Adams received 1,209,540 votes. This equates to 53.3% of the vote for Herring and 46.6% of the vote for Adams.

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the attorney general’s race.

Lieutenant Governor In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the lieutenant governor’s race.

