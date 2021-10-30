Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor 2021 election results

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Election Results
A look at the candidates for Virginia's three statewide offices up for election on Nov. 2, 2021: governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
A look at the candidates for Virginia's three statewide offices up for election on Nov. 2, 2021: governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

ROANOKE, Va. – Voters across Virginia will have three statewide offices on their ballots: governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Princess Blanding (LP), Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next governor.

Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Jayson Miyares (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next attorney general.

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

Governor

In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.

Candidate

Votes

%

Glenn Youngkin(R)
00%
Terry McAuliffe(D)
00%
Princess Blanding(L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the governor’s race.

Attorney General

In 2017, Mark Herring received 1,385,390 votes while John Adams received 1,209,540 votes. This equates to 53.3% of the vote for Herring and 46.6% of the vote for Adams.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Herring*(D)
00%
Jason Miyares(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the attorney general’s race.

Lieutenant Governor

In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.

Candidate

Votes

%

Winsome Sears(R)
00%
Hala Ayala(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the lieutenant governor’s race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Get the latest Virginia election news here

