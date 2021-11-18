Homestead Creamery awarded for outstanding ice cream

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Every year ice cream stores across America are judged by the North American Ice Cream Association. This year, a local creamery was awarded for being the cream of the crop.

Located in Wirtz, Homestead Creamery won awards for three different ice cream flavors.

The award winners are determined to be the best of the best in the terms of quality, flavor, and overall production.

Homestead Creamery’s strawberry ice cream was awarded a white ribbon, and their vanilla and chocolate ice creams were awarded red ribbons.

Blue ribbons are the top scores while red and white ribbons represent other high scores.