FBI Richmond hosts virtual awareness program with faith-based leaders

RICHMOND, Va. – In an effort to protect religions around the Commonwealth, members of the FBI Richmond office are hosting a faith virtual event this month.

FBI Richmond is calling on faith-based leaders of each denomination across Virginia to attend the virtual event to teach the community about international and domestic terrorism, hate crimes and crisis management responses.

The agency is reaching out to faith-based leaders to remind them of the FBI’s commitment and responsibilities to share information about awareness in their communities, maintaining dialogue and preparedness against violence.

This free virtual program will be held on Feb. 10, from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Registration is now open and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 8. Click here to sign up.

If you have any questions about the event, FBI Richmond asks you to email its community outreach team at RH_Outreach@fbi.gov.