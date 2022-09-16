Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon.

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall.

Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax rebate here.

Those who filed individually could be eligible for up to $250 and those who filed jointly could be eligible for up to $500.

Here’s a breakdown of what Virginia taxpayers can expect regarding the tax rebate:

Taxpayers must file taxes by Nov. 1, 2022 to qualify

Taxpayers will need to have had a 2021 tax liability

Rebates will be processed on a “first in/first out” basis

If you filed by July 1, your rebate is slated to arrive in late October

If you filed between July 1 and Nov. 1, you will receive your rebate within four months of when you filed

If you received your state tax refund by direct deposit, then you will more than likely get your tax rebate by direct deposit as well; everyone else will receive a paper check in the mail

“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Youngkin. “Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia’s taxpayers we are ensuring that hard-working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times.”

