UVA president offers words of comfort as students return from Thanksgiving break

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA President Jim Ryan said when he thinks of Thanksgiving the word “family” is the first thing that comes to his mind. He went on to say that the way the UVA community continues to stand in solidarity in the face of a tragedy is the epitome of such.

“UVA has never felt more like a family than it has over the last painful and difficult couple of weeks, nor have I ever felt more blessed and grateful to be a part of it,” he said in a Tweet on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving always calls to mind family. UVA has never felt more like a family than it has over the last painful and difficult couple of weeks, nor have I ever felt more blessed and grateful to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/ikFRvAtk7l — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 24, 2022

This comes after three UVA students, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, lost their lives in a shooting on UVA grounds on Nov. 13. Two others, Marlee Morgan and Michael Jollins Jr., were hurt in the incident and are now recovering.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the president offered words of comfort as students return from Thanksgiving break.

“I hope that you were able to take care of yourselves and one another over the Thanksgiving break,” he said on Facebook. “If you are like me, you are likely feeling a range of emotions as we return—from gratitude that Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan are recovering; to some uncertainty and concern about returning to the demands and routines of daily life on Grounds; to grief for the loss of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean.”

He said before jumping back into the routine, it’s important that students take a pause and allow themselves to process any strong emotions they may be feeling as they return. That’s why on Monday morning, the university will have a community-wide moment of silence and toll the Chapel bells at 10 a.m.

He also reminded students of the resources available on campus should they ever need support. Those resources include counseling, therapy dogs, documents and more.

“This community has come together in incredibly powerful and moving ways over the last couple of weeks, and we will need to continue to rely upon and look out for each other over these next several weeks,” he said.

You can read the university president’s entire statement below: