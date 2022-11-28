UVA president offers words of comfort as students return from Thanksgiving break

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA President Jim Ryan said when he thinks of Thanksgiving the word “family” is the first thing that comes to his mind. He went on to say that the way the UVA community continues to stand in solidarity in the face of a tragedy is the epitome of such.
“UVA has never felt more like a family than it has over the last painful and difficult couple of weeks, nor have I ever felt more blessed and grateful to be a part of it,” he said in a Tweet on Thanksgiving Day.
This comes after three UVA students, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, lost their lives in a shooting on UVA grounds on Nov. 13. Two others, Marlee Morgan and Michael Jollins Jr., were hurt in the incident and are now recovering.
On Sunday, Nov. 27, the president offered words of comfort as students return from Thanksgiving break.
“I hope that you were able to take care of yourselves and one another over the Thanksgiving break,” he said on Facebook. “If you are like me, you are likely feeling a range of emotions as we return—from gratitude that Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan are recovering; to some uncertainty and concern about returning to the demands and routines of daily life on Grounds; to grief for the loss of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean.”
He said before jumping back into the routine, it’s important that students take a pause and allow themselves to process any strong emotions they may be feeling as they return. That’s why on Monday morning, the university will have a community-wide moment of silence and toll the Chapel bells at 10 a.m.
He also reminded students of the resources available on campus should they ever need support. Those resources include counseling, therapy dogs, documents and more.
“This community has come together in incredibly powerful and moving ways over the last couple of weeks, and we will need to continue to rely upon and look out for each other over these next several weeks,” he said.
You can read the university president’s entire statement below:
I hope that you were able to take care of yourselves and one another over the Thanksgiving break. If you are like me, you are likely feeling a range of emotions as we return—from gratitude that Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan are recovering; to some uncertainty and concern about returning to the demands and routines of daily life on Grounds; to grief for the loss of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean. To mark this moment, and to pause before we begin again, we will have a community-wide moment of silence and toll the Chapel bells at 10 a.m. on Monday.
I’m also writing today on behalf of my colleagues and myself to pledge to help in any way we can. Before the break, you saw the updated academic policy from Provost Ian Baucom, which I hope will help ease some concerns about grades come the end of the semester. You also heard from Dean of Students Robyn Hadley, who shared the ongoing resources available to students. That page also has updated information about gathering places and special events over the next few weeks. Speaking of gathering places, Katie and I will again open Carr’s Hill for students to gather with each other, and/or our dogs and cats, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Many have asked about sending notes of sympathy and support to the families of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean. If you are interested, you may either drop them off at the information desk in the Rotunda or send by mail to:
Office of the EVP-COO
O’Neil Hall 130, 445 Rugby Rd.
P.O. Box 400228
Charlottesville, VA 22904
Please indicate the family to whom the note should be directed, and we will take care of the rest.
It's important to recognize that each of us may be in a different stage of grief and recovery from the difficult events just two weeks ago. I ask that we extend grace and understanding to one another as we approach the end of the semester and the upcoming winter break. I would also encourage you to consider attending this week’s Lighting of the Lawn. As we saw at the student-organized vigil, and at the memorial service last week, there can be comfort and strength in being with one another.
If you need help, please don’t hesitate to ask for it. And if you see someone else struggling, please offer a hand or lend an ear. This community has come together in incredibly powerful and moving ways over the last couple of weeks, and we will need to continue to rely upon and look out for each other over these next several weeks.
I look forward to seeing you around Grounds.President Jim Ryan