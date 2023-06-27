Virginia’s tax free holiday weekend cancelled

There’s no longer a tax-free holiday weekend in the Commonwealth.

The days in August that many parents use for back-to-school shopping are not planned for this summer. According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, the holiday expires July 1.

One Roanoke County parent said she’d like to know why the tax-free break is being discontinued.

“I think that it’s disappointing,” parent Haley Dean said. “I am a homeschool parent, and I spend a lot of money on school supplies and with a child going to college, I’ll be spending even more this year. It’s a great incentive to buy the supplies, so I’m disappointed to hear that.”

Locally, sales tax is currently at about 5%.