Aug. 15 is the last day to apply for cooling assistance through the VEA Program

As the summer heats up, the Virginia Department of Social Services is offering those in the Commonwealth a way to cool down.

Through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program, the agency is looking to provide cooling assistance to qualifying households.

Applications, which are available in English and Spanish, are due on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

To qualify, your household must have a child less than six years old, an adult 60 years or older or an individual living with a disability.

In addition to this, there are also income requirements that are based on a household’s gross monthly income before taxes.

The assistance can help you pay your electric bills, repair your a/c system or heat pump or purchase a ceiling fan or window unit.

If you need help but don’t know if you’re eligible, you’re encouraged to apply anyway.

Households who received a one-time benefit of $600 for payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment in June will not be eligible to receive additional payments for this type of assistance in 2023.