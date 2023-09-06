Virginia secures more than $2.9 million in small business, community revitalization grants

(Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Millions of dollars are headed to the Commonwealth to help revitalize local communities and ensure the success of small businesses.

On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that $2,910,500 in Virginia Main Street, Community Business Launch and Virginia Business District Resurgence grants will go toward 45 projects statewide, including 12 right here at home.

With the funded projects, state officials hope to support local economic growth, the revitalization of historic commercial districts and the creation and expansion of small businesses.

“Virginia is open for business, and my administration recognizes the importance of building strong entrepreneurial ecosystems and investing in our historic downtowns to make Virginia the best place to do business in the nation,” said Youngkin.

He continued, saying: “These investments will ensure that, as we grow Virginia’s economy, we are supporting our local economies and creating strategic economic opportunities while preserving the unique character of these communities across the Commonwealth.”

In all, the 45 projects will bolster 647 businesses, create or expand 53 businesses, train 140 entrepreneurs, provide 112 facade and downtown improvement projects and leverage more than $980,000 in private investment.

As for our area, below you will find a breakdown of which localities and/or organizations will receive funding:

South Boston: Downtown South Boston: Wayfinding Signage Program - $75,000 Downtown South Boston: South Boston Keep Entrepreneurs Program Vol. 2, Destination Downtown South Boston, Program 2024 - $100,000

Lynchburg: Downtown Lynchburg Association: Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk - $75,000 Downtown Lynchburg Association: Launch LYH 2024 - $100,000 Downtown Lynchburg Association: Downtown Lynchburg Association Retail Environment Initiative - $135,000

Galax: Galax CVG Project 2023 - $24,000 2024 Galax Main Street Strategy - $100,000

Halifax: Downtown Connections 2 - $15,000

Covington: City of Covington Community Business Launch - $50,000

Wytheville: Downtown Wytheville Inc: Small Business Sustainability and Utility Stabilization Incentive Pilot Program - $100,000

Altavista: Spark Innovation Boost Your Business Series - $57,000

Martinsville: The Harvest Foundation: A Foundation for the Martinsville Minority Business Consortium - $50,000



Lynchburg received the most in funding, with three grants totaling about $310,000.

For a full list of awards through the state, click here.