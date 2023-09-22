Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The order was made when the system was still classified as Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

“As this storm has organized and strengthened, it’s becoming clear based on the latest forecasts that impacts to the commonwealth are likely,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm. Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

By ordering the State of Emergency, Youngkin’s office said the Commonwealth is now allowed to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Officials urge Virginians to be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023. Impacts in SWVA can be seen in this article.

In addition, Gov. Youngkin recommends that Virginia residents have a plan made in advance. He recommends that the plan includes a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. More resources were provided here.

State officials said another thing to have ready is an emergency kit. You can see a list of recommended supplies here.

Lastly, Gov. Youngkin is reminding Virginians that it is important to stay informed. His office said Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings.

