Virginia DMV, other state agencies experiencing outage

VIRGINIA – The Virginia DMV and other state agencies are experiencing an outage, putting a pause on online services.

The outage is due to a severed regional fiber optic line, Virginia DMV said in a Facebook post.

Several Virginia state agencies, DMV Customer Service Centers, online services, and call center operations were impacted by the outage, according to their website.

Officials said agency Customer Service Centers closed for the day at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Virginia DMV website, all offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was not immediately clear when the issue was expected to be resolved.