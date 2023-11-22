49º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Virginia

Virginia DMV, other state agencies experiencing outage

There were no details available about when the issue will be resolved

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia DMV, Virginia, Outage
(Pexels photo)

VIRGINIA – The Virginia DMV and other state agencies are experiencing an outage, putting a pause on online services.

The outage is due to a severed regional fiber optic line, Virginia DMV said in a Facebook post.

Several Virginia state agencies, DMV Customer Service Centers, online services, and call center operations were impacted by the outage, according to their website.

Officials said agency Customer Service Centers closed for the day at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Virginia DMV website, all offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was not immediately clear when the issue was expected to be resolved.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email