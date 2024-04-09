Celebration of Heroes | Roanoke Valley doctor Carol Bernier recognized as medical hero

Dr. Carol Bernier wears many hats, serving as the lead active medical director for many EMS squads across our region.

Currently, she is the emergency medical services and operational medical director for Botetourt County Fire/EMS, Roanoke City Fire/EMS City of Salem Fire/EMS, among many other agencies.

In addition to countless of other duties, she is responsible for leading the charge when it comes to making sure departments have the funding, equipment and training needed to help others when they need it most.

Due to her uncompromising commitment to leaving a lasting impact on her community and beyond, Carol Bernier has been recognized as this year’s medical hero by the American Red Cross.

“Coming to the Roanoke Vallery for her Emergency Medicine residency through Virginia Tech Carilion Medical School, Dr. Bernier has made an immense impact on the pre-hospital care provided throughout Southwest Virginia,” the American Red Cross said. “Affectionately referred to as “CB,” she has become the mainstay of ensuring for evidence-based medical practice in the pre-hospital arena by EMTs and Paramedics through a number of initiatives.”

She will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.