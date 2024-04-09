Celebration of Heroes | Russell County firefighter Dan Bush recognized as firefighter hero

Jumping into action despite when faced with a daunting situation isn’t easy - especially when lives are on the line. But when Russell County firefighter Dan Bush was called to the scene of an apartment fire last year, he didn’t waste time doing everything in his power to make sure the woman trapped inside made it out alive.

Refusing to let his own anxiety paralyze him, Bush quickly grabbed a ladder and climbed into the flames to reach the woman and pull her to safety.

Bush said he doesn’t think of himself as a hero and insisted he was just doing his job.

Due to his bravery, the American Red Cross has recognized Bush as this year’s firefighter hero. He will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with all of the other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.

“Heroes sometimes say, ‘we are doing our job’ or ‘put in the same situation anyone would help.’ But that’s not true. Dan Bush is a hero, he climbed a burning building in the middle of the night and saved a woman. That’s heroic in any definition,” the American Red Cross said.