Celebration of Heroes | Washington County 911 operator Frances Flanary recognized as dispatch hero

Being a 911 operator certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. For many calls you’ll receive, you’ll need to not only be able to remain calm under pressure but you’ll also need to know how to be quick on your feet.

Frances Flanary personifies the sort of qualities a 911 dispatcher should have, especially in high-pressure life-or-death situations.

The perfect example of that is when she answered a call in October from a man who said his 78-year-old friend was unresponsive. After sending crews to their location, Flanary remained on the line, instructing the man on how to perform CPR and helping make sure the chest compressions were working.

Due to her courage and quick thinking, Flanary has been recognized as this year’s dispatch hero by the American Red Cross.

Sheriff Blake Andis of Washington County spoke highly of her, stating, “Frances consistently exhibits exceptional work performance and is dedicated to her role as a dispatcher. Her calm demeanor and willingness to help has aided countless callers. Washington County is lucky to have her!”

She will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.