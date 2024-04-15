82º
Flag order issued in commemoration of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the shooting that claimed 32 lives

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory and respect of the 17th anniversary of the tragic Virginia Tech shooting that claimed the lives of 32 people.

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, April 16 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the Capitol and at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.

