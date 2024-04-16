Celebration of Heroes | Four local WWII veterans recognized as military heroes

The American Red Cross is honoring four World War II veterans from the Roanoke Valley in its Celebration of Heroes.

This year, Marion Noel, who was enlisted in the Navy, and Louis Silcox, Jack Cassell and John Eakin, who served as soldiers in the Army, are being recognized as military heroes for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to protecting American rights.

All four served our country selflessly in its darkest hour.

You can hear each of their stories at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with all the other local heroes this Thursday at the Hotel Roanoke.