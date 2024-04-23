All Virginia drivers will be required to have car insurance by July 1

The Commonwealth will soon require drivers to have car insurance after being one of two states in the country that didn’t mandate it for several years.

Previously, under the Uninsured Motorists Fund, Virginia drivers could register and drive a vehicle without insurance if they paid the DMV a $500 fee; however, in the coming months that will no longer be the case.

Starting July 1, you will be required to buy and provide proof of insurance when registering a vehicle, according to a bill that was passed by the Virginia General Assembly.

If you fail to submit your liability insurance information within 30 days, your license, registration certificates and license plates will be suspended until you have paid a noncompliance fee of $600 and have provided proof of insurance.

This leaves New Hampshire as the only state that does not require drivers to have insurance.