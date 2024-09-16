Virginia leaders react to second apparent assassination attempt on former president Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is safe following an apparent assassination attempt Sunday afternoon, roughly two months after another attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Authorities said Trump was playing a round of golf near his Mar-a-Lago home when U.S. Secret Service agents spotted a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope, prompting them to open fire. The gunman was reportedly roughly 400 to 500 yards away from Trump, hiding in shrubbery.

The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, managed to flee the scene in a black Nissan but was later taken into custody by local law enforcement.

Several leaders across the Commonwealth took to social media to respond to the act of violence.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Yet another incredibly scary moment today. We’re grateful President Trump is safe, and again we’re inspired by his courage and strength. 🇺🇸 — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 15, 2024

Attorney General Jason Miyares

I’m relieved President Trump is safe.



Political violence is cowardly and a shameful betrayal of our American values. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 15, 2024

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

While we do not know all the details, we do know that gunshots were fired near President Trump and that he is safe. For that we can give God thanks. — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) September 15, 2024

Tim Kaine

I’m sickened by violence in our politics and relieved that Donald Trump is safe. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 16, 2024

Jen Kiggans

Rep. Abigail Spanberger