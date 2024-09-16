62º
Virginia leaders react to second apparent assassination attempt on former president Trump

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is safe following an apparent assassination attempt Sunday afternoon, roughly two months after another attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Authorities said Trump was playing a round of golf near his Mar-a-Lago home when U.S. Secret Service agents spotted a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope, prompting them to open fire. The gunman was reportedly roughly 400 to 500 yards away from Trump, hiding in shrubbery.

[RELATED: 5 things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at one of his golf courses]

The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, managed to flee the scene in a black Nissan but was later taken into custody by local law enforcement.

Several leaders across the Commonwealth took to social media to respond to the act of violence.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Attorney General Jason Miyares

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

Tim Kaine

Jen Kiggans

Rep. Abigail Spanberger

