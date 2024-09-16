Virginia leaders react to second apparent assassination attempt on former president Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is safe following an apparent assassination attempt Sunday afternoon, roughly two months after another attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Authorities said Trump was playing a round of golf near his Mar-a-Lago home when U.S. Secret Service agents spotted a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope, prompting them to open fire. The gunman was reportedly roughly 400 to 500 yards away from Trump, hiding in shrubbery.
Recommended Videos
[RELATED: 5 things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at one of his golf courses]
The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, managed to flee the scene in a black Nissan but was later taken into custody by local law enforcement.
Several leaders across the Commonwealth took to social media to respond to the act of violence.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Yet another incredibly scary moment today. We’re grateful President Trump is safe, and again we’re inspired by his courage and strength. 🇺🇸— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 15, 2024
Attorney General Jason Miyares
I’m relieved President Trump is safe.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 15, 2024
Political violence is cowardly and a shameful betrayal of our American values.
Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears
While we do not know all the details, we do know that gunshots were fired near President Trump and that he is safe. For that we can give God thanks.— Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) September 15, 2024
Tim Kaine
I’m sickened by violence in our politics and relieved that Donald Trump is safe.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 16, 2024
Jen Kiggans
Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Reports of another attempted assassination of former President Trump are deeply troubling.— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) September 15, 2024
I’m grateful to the Secret Service & local law enforcement who apprehended the suspect and stopped a horrific scene from unfolding.
Political violence can never be tolerated in America.