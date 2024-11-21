VDOT lifts lane closures for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Many throughout the Commonwealth will be hitting the roads next week to visit family for the holidays.

VDOT is hoping to ease the stress of holiday travel by suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on major roads.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon and lasting until noon on Monday, Dec. 2, VDOT will lift lane closures in most locations.

It’s important to note that some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place.

To help plan, you can reference VDOT’s live interactive map of Thanksgiving travel trends.