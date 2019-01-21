51-year-old Bedford woman dies in Route 460 crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 51-year-old woman died in a crash on Route 460 in Bedford County Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Tower Road when a 2013 Ford Escape heading west on 460 ran off the left side of the road into the median and overturned, according to state police.

The driver, Tammy May O'Neil, was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

State police say the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call prior to the crash, advising that a vehicle matching the Escape's description was driving erratically.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

