Bedford County to build new towers in effort to expand broadband reach

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Bedford County took a major step forward in the plans to bring high-speed internet to residents.

The county announced it’s going to partner with the company Blue Ridge Towers to bring broadband internet to about 95 percent of residents.

Leaders say it’s been a long time coming.

Residents, business and schools have been hoping for faster internet speeds for more than five years.

The plans are for it all to be set up by the end of June of next year.

“We’re very happy. Any time you can one, do something positive for economic development and two, do something great for our kids, for education, you’ve really hit a home run,” said Carl Boggess, Bedford County Administrator.

Blue Ridge Towers will build nine new towers and install high-speed internet equipment on two existing towers in order to build out Bedford County's broadband infrastructure.

The county is putting $1.5 million into the project. It’s applying for state money to complete the funding.

Blue Ridge Towers was selected after four companies submitted bids as part of a request for proposals, that closed on August 31.

The nine towers will be in Big Island, Bedford, Boonsboro, Thaxton, Hardy, Moneta and Huddleston. Equipment will be added to existing towers in Montvale and New London.

