BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Darrin Wayne Trail was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in Bedford County.

He left his home to go to Roanoke to make his truck payment, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Inv. C. A. Edmondson of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.