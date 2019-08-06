Two buildings catch fire after lightning strikes in Bedford County

Pixabay

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say two Bedford County buildings caught on fire Tuesday morning after being hit by lightning.

The first fire happened at a barn on Pedestal Lane in Peaks when it was hit by lightning, according to dispatchers. Authorities say they received the call around 1:15 a.m., and that no injuries were reported.

The second fire happened at what authorities believe is a shed on Meadowcrest Lane in the Thaxton area that was hit by lightning. Crews say they received the call around 5:15 a.m. and that they have received no reports of injuries.

