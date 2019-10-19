Charlottesville Brewery releases 'Tommie's Beer,' to help fight animal abuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brewery in Charlottesville is raising money to fight animal abuse throughout the Commonwealth.

Three Notch'd Brewery released a new brew called Tommie's Beer at their weekly Pups and Pints on Thursday night.

The hazelnut brown beer is named in honor of Tommie the pit bull, who was found almost nine months ago tied to a pole in Richmond after he was set on fire. He died five days later.

"It touches our hearts a little bit because everyone here at Three Notch'd pretty much is dog owners or cat owners, so Tommie's story touched the heart of not only everyone in Richmond and Charlottesville, but the whole country actually heard about it," said Three Notch'd brewmaster Dave Warwick.

100 cases of the beer will be sold at all four Three Notch'd locations throughout the state. A portion of every Tommie Beer bought will go to the Richmond Animal Care Control Center, which was a major care provider for Tommie.

