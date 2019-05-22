Fisherman hospitalized after boating accident on Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - A fisherman was hospitalized after a boating accident on Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, according to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Officials say the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report of a boating accident around 7:15 p.m. after a boat with three adults and three children on board was going upstream on the Blackwater River section of Smith Mountain Lake.

The boaters were going around a turn near marker B35 at about 40 mph when they saw a center console boat with the fisherman on board in their path as they rounded the corner.

The man driving the boat with the children on board tried to avoid the fisherman but ended up hitting the right rear starboard of the boat. The fisherman jumped off his boat and was reportedly taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for further tests, but officials say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reminds boaters that there is an increase in boating activity due to Memorial Day weekend and they encourage life jackets.

