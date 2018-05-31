Franklin County landowner speaks out after lawsuit filed against MVP for erosion damage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - There was a muddy mess at Glenn Frith's property in Franklin County last week when heavy rains hit.

"This is the third time it's washed out. This was the worst. This time it had approximately 3 to 4 inches of mud in my driveway," said Frith.

He said construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline on his property led to erosion and runoff on his land and in his driveway. He, his wife and four of his neighbors are filing a lawsuit claiming MVP has shown a "startling disregard" for the effects of construction.

"It's not anything to do with money. It's do what you say and do not leave me with a mess," said Frith.

The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court. Landowners said they felt compelled to do something after runoff from recent rains hurt their property and streams. The lawsuit quotes a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality worker who said she saw a nearby stream filled with so much mud no water was flowing.

"The water had to come, no doubt, but it shouldn't be bringing mud with it," said Frith.

Frith has lived on Wildwood Road since 1978. He used to enjoy taking daily walks up and down his driveway, but not anymore.

"This should not happen. This absolutely should not happen," said Frith. "It's not very good at all, just to see the devastation."

A spokesperson for Mountain Valley Pipeline said it will not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.