Franklin County puts out all call for Fire/EMS volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. - Franklin County Public Safety has put out an urgent call for volunteer first responders.

Fire officials said volunteerism is down about 30% across the board, and they want to stop the trend before something bad happens.

Every fire station in the county will host an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll be there to answer questions, show off equipment and talk about what it's like to do the job.

See the Facebook post below for full details on every station participating.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.