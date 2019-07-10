Man confesses to multiple burglaries in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have arrested a man they say confessed to three burglaries in Franklin County.

On July 3, Franklin County sheriff's deputies and investigators began investigating two burglaries, one on Davis Mill Road and another on Menefee Road

Checks, tools, a camera, a gun safe and money were taken from the homes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Later that day, investigators were contacted by the Rocky Mount Police Department after a man tried to cash checks belonging to one of the victims at a Rocky Mount bank.

Two days later, Henry County investigators reached out to their Franklin County counterparts because they had a person in custody they believed had information on the burglaries in Franklin County.

Franklin County investigators traveled down to Henry County and interviewed the suspect, Curtis Sparks Jr.

Sparks confessed to the two burglaries in Franklin County as well as an additional burglary in Franklin County on December 19 on Ruritan Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Sparks now faces three felony burglary charges and three felony grand larceny charges in connection with the incidents.

