ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Jamey Scott told family members that he was going to Roanoke and has not been heard from since Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Scott drives a gray or gold-looking Toyota Camry, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Scott may be is asked to contact police at 540-483-9275 or RMPDinfo@rockymountva.org.

