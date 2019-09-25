Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival highlights local wine industry

MONETA, Va. - If you love local wine or maybe you just want to find a new favorite, you may want to stop by the annual Smith Mountain Lake Festival this weekend.

The celebration features more than 30 Virginia wineries and a brewery along the lake at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta.

The two-day festival isn't just about alcoholic beverages, there will be 50 craft artisans, food vendors and live music. Combine that with the lake's scenery and there's no wonder why this festival is growing. It's the reason Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce puts it on every year.

"We have new people that come in every year and they get exposed to Smith Mountain Lake for the first time and all these wonderful Virginia wineries that we have and then we have people who come back year after year. It's a tradition. They've got their same little spot with their blankets and with their friends it's just something they look forward to every year," says Andie Gibson who is over the chamber's communications.

The chamber is expecting 10,000 tasters and non-tasters throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Ramulose Ridge Vineyards is located just a few minutes from the marina. They've had a booth at the festival since they opened their winery in 2012.

Owner and winemaker, Sandra Ramaker says thanks to this summer's dry weather, this festival will be a great end to a wonderful harvest.

"It is overall a very good festival and draws attention to all the wineries here in Southwest Virginia that otherwise may not get noticed and we do make really really good wine in this part of the state and we encourage everyone to come taste."

The festival asks visitors to not bring pets or coolers. You must have your license if you plan to taste any alcoholic beverage.



