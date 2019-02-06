Funeral arrangements announced for Virginia Trooper Lucas Dowell

CHILHOWIE, Va. - Funeral arrangements for Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed in the line of duty this week, will be Friday and Saturday.

The public is welcome to attend the visitation and funeral services.

Visitation

Friday, February 8, 2019

2-4 p.m.; 6 - 8 p.m.

Chilhowie Christian Church

172 Apple Valley Road

Chilhowie, VA 24319

Funeral Service

Saturday at 11 a.m.

Chilhowie Christian Church

172 Apple Valley Road

Chilhowie, VA 24319

Interment

St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery

538 St. James Road

Chilhowie, VA 24319

Reception

A reception for family, friends, and law enforcement will be held at Chilhowie Christian Church immediately following the burial.

Condolences

The Dowell family has asked for all condolences to be collected by the VSP Public Relations Office (PRO) at P.O. Box 27472, Richmond, VA 23261. Condolences can also be made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Virginia State Police Association - Emergency Relief Fund (ERF). Contributions can be made online at

https://www.vspa.org/donate/erf.html. Please note in the payment reference section, "in memory of" or "in honor of Lucas Dowell."

