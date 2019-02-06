Funeral arrangements announced for Virginia Trooper Lucas Dowell

CHILHOWIE, Va. - Funeral arrangements for Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed in the line of duty this week, will be Friday and Saturday.
The public is welcome to attend the visitation and funeral services.
Visitation
Friday, February 8, 2019
2-4 p.m.; 6 - 8 p.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
172 Apple Valley Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Funeral Service
Saturday at 11 a.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
172 Apple Valley Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Interment
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
538 St. James Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Reception
A reception for family, friends, and law enforcement will be held at Chilhowie Christian Church immediately following the burial.
Condolences
The Dowell family has asked for all condolences to be collected by the VSP Public Relations Office (PRO) at P.O. Box 27472, Richmond, VA 23261. Condolences can also be made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.
Donations
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Virginia State Police Association - Emergency Relief Fund (ERF). Contributions can be made online at
https://www.vspa.org/donate/erf.html. Please note in the payment reference section, "in memory of" or "in honor of Lucas Dowell."
