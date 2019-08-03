62-year-old man dies in Bath County motorcycle crash

BATH COUNTY, Va. - A 62-year-old man from Lambertville, New Jersey, died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Route 39 at 1:35 p.m., about a half-mile west of Route 621 in Bath County when police say Robert Edward Walden ran off the right side of the road while driving a 2017 BMW R12 motorcycle and hit a tree.

Walden was wearing his helmet, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.



