Love's Travel Stops officially opens in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Love's Travel Stops officially opened its new location in Alleghany County.

On Thursday, officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the travel stop located off I-64 in Low Moor. The new addition will add 80 new jobs to Alleghany County, provide 56 truck parking spaces and offer a McDonald's and a Subway. The more than 13,000-square-foot stop is open 24/7 and officials expect it to make a huge impact in the county.

"We hope this spurs additional growth, not only at this interchange but in the highlands, and exposes our area to people," said Jon Lanford, Alleghany County administrator.

During the ceremony, Love's made a $2,000 donation to Alleghany High School.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.