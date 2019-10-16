Pair charged after guns, drugs seized during Covington traffic stop

COVINGTON, Va. - A pair is facing charges after a collection of guns and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Covington Monday, according to the Covington Police Department.

Police say an officer saw a car going west on E. Madison Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday with an equipment violation.

The officer reportedly stopped the 1995 green Toyota pickup truck with North Carolina plates at the intersection of S. Highland Avenue and S. Alleghany Avenue.

According to police, the officer identified the driver as Brian Grimes and the passenger as Staci Morehead. Neither was the registered owner of the car.

After checking his license, the officer found that Grimes did not have a valid license and that he is a convicted felon.

An Alleghany County deputy searched the car with his K-9, which found several guns and narcotics, which Grimes admitted belonged to him.

Authorities say Grimes and Morehead were arrested.

Grimes has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, class 6 felony possession of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor charges for defective equipment, driving without a license and improper registration.

Morehead has been charged with felony possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

