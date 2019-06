ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement and rescue crews are working to rescue two men from a cave in Alleghany County.

The two, Jacob Watts and Jacob Elmore, have been missing since Saturday, according to Alleghany County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says both men are alive.

The cave is in the Low Moor area of the county, on CSX property.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office is at the scene, as well as caving experts.

