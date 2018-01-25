Local developer buys nearly a dozen properties in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. - People in Buena Vista are eagerly awaiting what's to come after a local developer bought nearly a dozen properties in the city.

"We're excited about the direction the city is going in," said Jay Scudder, Buena Vista's city manager.

Scudder said Ed Walker, a Roanoke developer, bought 10 properties in Buena Vista's downtown area. Walker hasn't announced his plans for the properties, but Scudder said it will likely be a mix of residential and retail spaces.

Scudder said Buena Vista's outdoor attractions will also help to bring people to the city.

"When you tie in downtown to the natural features, and you add a unique flare of residential lifestyle and living, it can really create a dynamic place if you put all those pieces together," Scudder said.

Pat Gibson, a Buena Vista resident who is a part of the team at Becky's Bridal in downtown, said news of Walker's investment in the city is exciting.

"What made Buena Vista special in 1889 makes it special now, and these buildings are just waiting for someone with a vision to bring them back to life again," Gibson said.

The city is also improving sidewalks and landscaping in the downtown area to attract more businesses and people.

