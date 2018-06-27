Man who allegedly threw animal feces at The Red Hen restaurant faces two charges

LEXINGTON, Va. - A West Virginia man faces two charges after authorities say he vandalized The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington on Tuesday.

Reginald Scott See, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, is charged with disorderly conduct as well as littering and animal waste.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

His hearing in Lexington/Rockbridge County General District Court is scheduled for July 6.

Before See's arrest Tuesday, The Red Hen's owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, resigned as executive director of Main Street Lexington. She resigned because of last weekend's events and felt the organization had the best chance to succeed if she stepped down.

