ROCKBRIDGE CO. - Police are investigating a car accident that left a 12-year old dead in Rockbridge County.

It happened Saturday at 2:25 p.m..

Police say the 12-year old was chasing her family's dog when she ran onto Route 60. She was hit by a 2011 Chevy Malibu. The child died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.