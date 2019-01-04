5-year-old grazed by bullet as Lynchburg building shot at, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say a 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting Thursday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of Hillside Court after multiple reports of gunfire were received.

When units arrived at the scene, they found one building had been hit multiple times.

The 5-year-old was treated at the scene for what police say was a superficial injury.

No one else was injured.

Those responsible for the gunfire left in a vehicle before police arrived, according to the Police Department.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and is related to a fight that occurred in the Birchwood Apartment complex prior to the gunfire.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information related to this shooting.

Anyone with knowledge concerning what happened is asked to contact Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102.

Additionally, anyone can provide tips and information anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.