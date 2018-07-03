Boyfriend arrested in connection with Appomattox woman's murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested the boyfriend of Lisa Henderson and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with her death earlier this year.

At about 12:30 p.m., Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 25-year-old Marquie Brandon Williams, of Lynchburg, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lisa Henderson was killed April 5, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Her car was found in Lynchburg three days later, before her body was then found on April 10.

Williams’ arrest is the second arrest in connection with Henderson’s death, as Felix J. Jefferson, 21, was arrested previously, on April 10, and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

Both men are being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bail.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this matter and asks anyone with information to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at1-888-798-5900.

