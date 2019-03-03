Community tips lead to police finding abused dog from viral video

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department Animal Control Unit has rescued a dog featured in a viral Facebook video, police say.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers went to the 100 block of Carnell Lane Saturday to perform an animal check. A viral Facebook video showed graphic footage of a dog in distress. Police say others alerted them to the dog's location.

The dog is now in the care of a licensed veterinarian.

Animal cruelty charges are pending.

