Court testimony reveals Appomattox County woman shot, killed by her boyfriend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One of the two men charged in connection with the death of an Appomattox County woman revealed new information about her April death during their court appearance Tuesday.

Marquie Williams, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Lisa Henderson.

Williams' friend, 22-year-old Felix Jefferson, faces one count of accessory after the fact in a homicide and one count of accessory after the fact in a felony. Jefferson previously waived his bond hearing.

Henderson was last seen April 5 and her 2005 Chevrolet Impala was later found empty in Lynchburg.

Her body was found in a wooded area of Campbell County on April 10.

During Campbell General District Court hearing, Jefferson testified that Williams shot Henderson in the back multiple times. He said the three were going to a wooded area of Campbell County to dig up some guns.

Jefferson testified that Henderson knew where they were going and went on her own.

That's when Jefferson said they went a few feet into the woods and Williams shot Henderson in the back multiple times.

Williams gave Jefferson the .38-caliber handgun to shoot her as well, but while Jefferson shot at her legs, he didn't hit her, according to Jefferson's testimony.

Jefferson said Williams told him if he didn't shoot Henderson, he would kill him.

In court, investigators said Jefferson confessed and led them to Henderson's body off Plum Branch Road in Campbell County.

Investigators believe she was shot with a .45-caliber and a .38 caliber handgun as different sized projectiles were found in her body.

A Campbell County judge found probable cause for Williams' charges during the hearing, while Jefferson waived his preliminary hearing.

His case will now go to a grand jury.

Henderson's family members were here in court Tuesday, but didn't want to speak to us on camera. They said they are happy that the cases are moving forward.

Trial dates have not been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.