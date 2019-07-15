Gleaning for the World collecting donations for Tropical Storm Barry victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg community is coming together to help victims of Tropical Storm Barry.

Gleaning for the World is collecting donations for storm victims in Louisiana and Mississippi.

On Monday, the group collected nonperishable foods, baby products and cleaning supplies in front of Sam’s Club on Wards Road.

Organizers say they haven’t been able to send a truckload yet, as they are still talking with officials on the ground.

“Right now we’re in conversations with our partners in Louisiana and in Mississippi to find out where the greatest need is and we will send the supplies there,” Teresa Davis, communications director, said.

Gleaning for the World will collect donations until Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

