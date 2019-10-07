Local bakery to appear on Food Network channel Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Set your DVR's because a bakery in our area will be on the national stage this Sunday.

Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats, in Lynchburg, will appear on the Food Network.

The owner, Tarsha Joyner, competed in the "Haunted Gingerbread Showdown."

For $25,000 Joyner competed, showing off her skills.

She said it's her third time on food network, but it's her first time being a gingerbread artist

"I am known for cookie decorating. And cookie decorating and gingerbread is two different things because there's different rules involved with decorating gingerbread as opposed to decorating cookies. I didn't know that, and I had to learn," Joyner said.

Joyner couldn't tell us how the show ends, but you can see how well she'll do on Sunday at 10 p.m.

