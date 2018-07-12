Lynchburg organization using technology to battle behavioral health

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg organization is finding new ways to stay ahead of the mental illness battle with the touch of a fingertip.

Horizon Behavioral Health officials said in five years, behavioral health care isn't going to be the same, which is why they've invested in an app called "MyStrength," created by a company to help fight behavioral health disorders.

Horizon said it is the first in Virginia to use this technology, and it’s a complementary treatment for their clients to use when they are not with a Horizon clinician.

"It will give exercises, like mindfulness exercises, for our consumers to be able to do on their own. There are also reading exercises that talk about depression, that talk about do you basically help yourself cope with any systems that you're feeling,” said Damien Cabezas, CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health.

Horizon officials said their staff is currently being trained on the app. They hope to officially have it available to clients in August.



