Lynchburg police looking for man who committed two armed robberies

Lynchburg - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating armed robberies that occurred at Mr. Food and Z Mart Tuesday night.

On October 8, 2019 at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Park Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A light skinned black male brandished a knife but did not obtain any money before fleeing the scene.

At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of 12th Street for a report of an armed robbery. The same suspect again brandished a knife and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is around 6’2.” At the time of the incidents, he was wearing black pants, a black Nike hat, blue and yellow sweatshirt with a white stripe and letters "PRSH" across the middle, and black shoes.

These are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

