Lynchburg steel company to leave mark on N.Y.C. skyline

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A local business is working on a big project in the big apple.

Lynchburg's Bankers Steel is in the process of fabricating to raise steel for a 65-story office tower in Manhattan.

The more than 1000-foot-tall building, called The Spiral, will be a significant part of New York City's skyline.

The chief operating officer for Banker Steel says they are excited, and grateful, to partner in the project.

"It's in the Hudson Yards area, which is the hottest developing area in the United States right now," said Chuck Mehalic, chief operating officer of Bankers Steel. "We're very fortunate to be partnering up with Tishman Speyer on this project."

Banker Steel hopes to be in full production by November.

