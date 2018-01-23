Michael Vick to speak at Liberty University

Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Former NFL and Virginia Tech player Michael Vick will speak at Liberty University's Convocation next week, the school announced Monday.

Vick was recently inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame and is now a Fox Sports NFL analyst.

In 2007, Vick had pleaded guilty to dogfighting and ended up serving 19 months in prison. He says he has renewed his relationship with God since then and has addressed Congress to help pass the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act.

LU is describing Vick's story as one of forgiveness and redemption.

Vick will speak at Convocation on Monday, January 29.

